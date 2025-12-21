Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), who is officially questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, is trending toward playing, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Al-Shaair is likely to be a game-time decision, per Wilson, but the current expectation is that he'll be able to suit up. The veteran linebacker managed just a DNP/LP/DNP practice progression this week, so chances are he'll be less than 100 percent even if he does get clearance to play. Al-Shaair hasn't missed a game this season and has logged every Texans defensive snap in 10 of the team's 14 contests to date.