Al-Shaair recorded four tackles (one solo) during Houston's win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Al-Shaair has now failed to rack up five or more tackles in three of seven regular-season appearances to begin the 2025 campaign, and he's still looking to pick up his first sack of the year. The veteran linebacker has, however, already logged five pass breakups, tying his total from last season. Al-Shaair could be busy attempting to stop the run Week 9 at home against the Broncos.