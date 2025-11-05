default-cbs-image
Al-Shaair recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Al-Shaiir's nine tackles were his second-most of the season, as he's started all eight games and played 98 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps. He's up to 51 tackles (26 solo), five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the campaign.

