Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders.
Al-Shaair will miss his first game of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained earlier in the week. In his absence, Christian Harris is expected to start at middle linebacker against Las Vegas.
