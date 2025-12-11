default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Al-Shaair (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Al-Shaair snagged an interception on Kansas City's last meaningful possession of the game in Week 14 to help clinch a win, but it seems he may also have picked up an ankle issue somewhere along the way. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance of playing in Week 15 versus the Cardinals.

More News