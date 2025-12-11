Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Nursing ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Al-Shaair snagged an interception on Kansas City's last meaningful possession of the game in Week 14 to help clinch a win, but it seems he may also have picked up an ankle issue somewhere along the way. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance of playing in Week 15 versus the Cardinals.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Closes out Chiefs•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Leading tackler in win•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Possible concussion•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Helps cause turnover in TNF win•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Cleared to play TNF•