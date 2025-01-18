Al-Shaair (knee) is active for Saturday's AFC divisional-round matchup against Kansas City.

As expected, Al-Shaair will suit up for the battle against the defending Super Bowl champions despite dealing with a knee injury. The issue caused the veteran linebacker to miss practice Tuesday, but he was able to participate in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday. Al-Shaair played all but one defensive snap last Saturday against the Chargers in the wild-card round and posted six tackles.