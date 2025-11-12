default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Al-Shaair totaled eight tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass in a 36-29 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Al-Shaair ended as the Texans' top tackler in the comeback win. The veteran linebacker is up to 59 tackles and a career-high six defensed passes through nine games on the campaign.

More News