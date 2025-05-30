Al-Shaair (knee) participated in Wednesday's organized team activities, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Al-Shaair picked up a knee injury during the Texans' divisional-round loss to the Chiefs, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. The Florida Atlantic product served as Houston's top middle linebacker last season, recording 70 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles over 11 regular-season contests. With Al-Shaair back at full health, he's expected to remain one of the Texans' top defensive playmakers in 2025.
