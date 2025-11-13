Al-Shaair (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Al-Shaair upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited in Wednesday's session. If the starting middle linebacker can log another full session he has a chance to avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's divisional matchup against the Titans, his former team. Through three "revenge" matchups over the past two seasons Al-Shaair has logged 13 tackles (seven solo) including 1.0 sacks, and will look to expand on that resume if he is able to suit up for Sunday's game.