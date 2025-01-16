Al-Shaair (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs.
Al-Shaair had a DNP/LP/LP practice log this week due to a knee injury he picked up during the Texans' wild-card win against the Chargers. Given the stakes of Saturday's game, Al-Shaair likely leans more towards the probable side of playing, though his official status will be known approximately 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, when Houston announces its list of inactive players.
