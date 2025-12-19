Al-Shaair (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

Al-Shaair was once again unable to practice Friday after notching his only practice session of the week Thursday in limited capacity. With the 28-year-old's practice availability in practice trending in the wrong direction, his status for Sunday is uncertain. If Al-Shaair is unable to play, E.J. Speed could see more reps at linebacker behind Henry To'oTo'o.