Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
Al-Shaair was once again unable to practice Friday after notching his only practice session of the week Thursday in limited capacity. With the 28-year-old's practice availability in practice trending in the wrong direction, his status for Sunday is uncertain. If Al-Shaair is unable to play, E.J. Speed could see more reps at linebacker behind Henry To'oTo'o.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Gets in limited practice•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Season-high 12 stops in Week 15•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Closes out Chiefs•