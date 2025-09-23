default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Al-Shaair recorded eight tackles (four solo) in a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Al-Shaair led the Texans in stops, with nobody else on the team notching more than five tackles. The veteran linebacker is off to a strong start, posting 25 tackles, a defensed pass and a forced fumble through three contests.

More News