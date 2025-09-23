Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Racks up eight stops in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair recorded eight tackles (four solo) in a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Al-Shaair led the Texans in stops, with nobody else on the team notching more than five tackles. The veteran linebacker is off to a strong start, posting 25 tackles, a defensed pass and a forced fumble through three contests.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Double-digit tackles Monday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Tallies seven tackles vs. LAR•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Past knee injury•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Records 70 tackles in 2024•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Officially active Saturday•