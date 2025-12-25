Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ready to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Al-Shaair began Week 17 with back-to-back limited practices before upgrading to full reps Thursday. After having been unavailable Week 16 versus the Raiders, he now stands to return to his usual every-down role at middle linebacker during Sunday's road game against Los Angeles.
