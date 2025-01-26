Al-Shaair (knee) finished the 2024 season with 70 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 11 regular-season games.

Al-Shaair missed three games with a knee injury and was then suspended later in the year after a helmet-to-helmet hit concussed Trevor Lawrence in Week 15. Al-Shaair returned for Week 18 and started both playoff contests but again dealt with knee issues to close out the campaign. After recording double-digit tackles eight times in 2023 with the Titans, Al-Shaair did it just twice this past season in Houston, with none coming after Week 3. The veteran linebacker has two years left on a three-year, $34 million deal.