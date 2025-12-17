Al-Shaair posted 12 tackles (seven solo) during the Texans' 40-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Al-Shaair's 12 stops Sunday were a season high and the sixth time in his NFL career that he has reached that mark. He has played every single defensive snap in eight of the Texans' last nine games since the Week 6 bye and is up to 96 tackles (46 solo), eight pass defenses (one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through 14 regular-season games. Al-Shaair could reach the tackling century mark for the third time in his seven-year NFL career as soon as this Sunday against the Raiders.