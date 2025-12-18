Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Sits out practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle/knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Al-Shaair played 65 defensive snaps in Week 15 versus the Cardinals, and it's not immediately clear when he suffered any injury. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before Houston publishes its last practice report of the week Friday.
