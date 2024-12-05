Al-Shaair's three-game suspension was upheld Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Al-Shaair was given a three-game suspension Monday after his hit to the head of Trevor Lawrence the previous day. Lawrence was knocked out of the game with a concussion and remains in concussion protocol. He's been ruled out for the remainder of the season, though it's partly to do with the quarterback opting to undergo surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Al-Shaair will be eligible to return for the Texans' Week 18 regular-season finale. Houston will lean on Devin White, Henry To'oTo'o and Nevile Hewitt while Al-Shaair is out.