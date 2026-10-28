Al-Shaair recorded nine tackles (two solo) in a Week 7 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Al-Shaair battled a knee injury during Week 7 prep but seemed to be fine Sunday, as he played every one of Houston's defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker has been a consistent producer this season, logging at least seven stops in each of the six contests in which he's played. Al-Shaair posted 103 tackles over 16 regular-season games last year, and he's on pace to easily surpass that mark with 58 stops through six contests this season.