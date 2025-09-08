Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Tallies seven tackles vs. LAR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Texans' 14-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Al-Shaair was one of four Texans players to play all 60 defensive snaps and finished second on the team in tackles behind Kamari Lassiter (nine). Al-Shaair was limited to 11 regular-season games in 2024 after missing three games due to a knee injury and another three contests for a suspension, and he finished with 70 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
