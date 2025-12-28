Al-Shaair had six tackles and an interception in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17.

Al-Shaair, who returned to action after a one-week absence due to an ankle injury, made momentum-shifting play late in the second quarter. With the Texans leading 14-3, and Los Angeles threatening inside the red zone, he picked off a deflected Justin Herbert pass at the one-yard line. It was the second interception in Al-Shaair's last three games.