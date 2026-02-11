Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Undergoes thumb surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair had thumb surgery Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Wilson deemed the surgery "successful" and indicated that Al-Shaair is expected to have a full recovery. It remains to be seen if the surgery will impact Al-Shaair's availability for OTAs. The veteran linebacker recorded 103 tackles and a career-high nine defensed passes (including two interceptions) over 16 regular-season games in 2025.
