Al-Shaair (groin/personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Al-Shaair was held out of practice all week due to a groin injury and a personal matter, although it's unclear which issue is the bigger reason why the veteran linebacker will be sidelined for Sunday's road contest. Wade Woodaz and Jake Hummel (groin) -- the latter of whom is on injured reserve -- are the top candidates to start alongside Henry To'oTo'o and Jake Hansen at linebacker. Al-Shaair's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Colts on Thursday.