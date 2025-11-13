Al-Shaair (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Al-Shaair may have tweaked his knee during the Texans' Week 9 win over the Jaguars, when he logged eight tackles (three solo) and a pass defense while playing every single defensive snap. He had his practice reps limited to open the week, but he has two more opportunities to log a full session and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's AFC South clash against the Titans, whom he played for in 2023.