The Texans acquired Mingo, linebacker Jacob Martin and a future third-round pick from the Seahawks on Saturday in exchange for linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While neither Mingo nor Martin can match Clowney's credentials as a pass rusher, they along with holdover Brennan Scarlett will at least provide the Texans with some stopgap options for the edge spot opposite starter Whitney Mercilus. Mingo appeared in all 16 games for Seattle in 2018 in a rotational role, logging 48 stops, two forced fumbles and one sack.