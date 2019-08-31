Texans' Barkevious Mingo: Shipped to Houston
The Texans acquired Mingo, linebacker Jacob Martin and a future third-round pick from the Seahawks on Saturday in exchange for linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While neither Mingo nor Martin can match Clowney's credentials as a pass rusher, they along with holdover Brennan Scarlett will at least provide the Texans with some stopgap options for the edge spot opposite starter Whitney Mercilus. Mingo appeared in all 16 games for Seattle in 2018 in a rotational role, logging 48 stops, two forced fumbles and one sack.
More News
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Headed for pass-rushing role•
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Inconsistent role in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Ticketed for crucial role•
-
Seahawks' Barkevious Mingo: Inks two-year deal with Seattle•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Finishes season strong•
-
Colts' Barkevious Mingo: Earns second sack of season•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Woods
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...