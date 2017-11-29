The Texans will place Heeney on injured reserve Wednesday with an unspecified injury, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heeney likely sustained the injury in Monday's loss to the Ravens, a game in which he played 17 snaps, all on special teams. It's possible that Heeney would have lost his spot on the 53-man roster anyway if fully healthy with fellow linebacker Brian Cushing slated to return from a 10-game suspension ahead of the Week 13 matchup with Tennessee.