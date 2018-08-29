Heeney underwent season-ending ankle surgery Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The news of Heeney's surgery popped up as somewhat of a surprise. Heeney was carted off during Saturday's preseason contest against the Rams, but there was no real word as to whether he'd need surgery until after the procedure was done. Heeney was likely to be a contributor on special teams prior to the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories