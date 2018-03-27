Heeney (knee) signed a contract with the Texans on Monday, the Laredo Morning-Times reports.

Heeney totaled two tackles in five games for the Texans last season before undergoing knee surgery and landing on injured reserve. The 25-year-old is likely to primarily serve as a special teams contributor again for Houston in 2018.

