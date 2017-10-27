Texans' Ben Heeney: Returns to practice
Heeney (knee) returned to the Texans' practice as a full participant Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Heeney, who has been sidelined for three weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery, appears to be nearing the completion of his recovery. While he is seemingly on track to suit up for Week 8, he will likely just provide a depth role at linebacker.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...