Heeney (knee) returned to the Texans' practice as a full participant Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heeney, who has been sidelined for three weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery, appears to be nearing the completion of his recovery. While he is seemingly on track to suit up for Week 8, he will likely just provide a depth role at linebacker.

