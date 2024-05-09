The Rams have agreed to trade Skowronek, who was slated to be waived Thursday, to the Texans, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles informed Skowronek that he would hit waivers Thursday, but the Texans came calling before the transaction could become official. A 2021 seventh-round pick, Skowronek was mostly limited to special teams in 2023, but he racked up 376 receiving yards on 39 back in 2022, while demonstrating the versatility to line up across multiple formations. Now, Skowronek will face the challenge of competing with the likes of Robert Woods, John Metchie and Noah Brown (shoulder) for a depth role in Houston's crowded wide receiver corps.