McKinney made 10 tackles and had one pass defensed in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.
The interior linebacking duo of McKinney and Zach Cunningham put in extra efforts Sunday, recording 25 tackles between them. McKinney has 17 tackles through two weeks, putting him on pace for a fourth consecutive 100-tackle season.
