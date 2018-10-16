Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Another busy Sunday
McKinney recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and a sack across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills.
McKinney has a sack in back-to-back games and he now has 44 tackles on the season -- as Sunday marked his first double-digit tackle count of the season. McKinney played 100 percent of the defensive snaps once again, as the 25-year-old continues to see a heavy workload alongside fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham.
