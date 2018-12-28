Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Clear of foot injury
McKinney (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
McKinney was added to the injury report Wednesday with the foot issue, but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 26-year-old should serve his usual starting role at inside linebacker in the regular season finale.
