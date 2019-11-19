McKinney recorded eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Through 10 games, McKinney has recorded 68 tackles and appears well on his way to a third season with 100+ tackles. The 27-year-old linebacker remains without an interception, but McKinney does have a pair of fumble recoveries in 2019. His value in IDP formats continues to be heavily reliant on tackles.