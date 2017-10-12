Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Does not practice Wednesday
McKinney is battling a hip injury and did not practice Thursday.
McKinney apparently suffered the injury at some point during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but still played all 77 defensive snaps. The Texans could simply be exercising caution with the 24-year-old, and Thursday's practice session should better illustrate the severity of the injury and his chances to play Week 6.
