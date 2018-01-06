Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Finishes with 95 tackles
McKinney recorded 95 tackles (62 solo) and three sacks in 16 games for the Texans in 2017.
McKinney started the season strong with 17 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble across Weeks 1 and 2, but didn't log any other true impact performances. All in all it was a decent season for the 25-year-old, but a definite step down from his 129 tackle and five sack output in 2016. The 2015-second round pick will aim to recreate that production next season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
