McKinney recorded 95 tackles (62 solo) and three sacks in 16 games for the Texans in 2017.

McKinney started the season strong with 17 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble across Weeks 1 and 2, but didn't log any other true impact performances. All in all it was a decent season for the 25-year-old, but a definite step down from his 129 tackle and five sack output in 2016. The 2015-second round pick will aim to recreate that production next season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

