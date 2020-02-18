McKinney is recovering from arthroscopic ankle surgery, with the expectation of a full recovery before Week 1 of 2020, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The rehab process may impact McKinney's participation in the offseason program but shouldn't put him in any danger of missing the regular-season opener. Entering the second season of a five-year, $50 million contract, the 27-year-old is working on four consecutive years with 95 or more tackles, though his pass-rushing impact has dropped off in recent years, and he received the lowest PFF grade (64.8) of his career in 2019, ranking 30th among 89 qualified linebackers. His ankle may have contributed to the down season, and even at less than his best McKinney was still a solid starter.