McKinney recorded 12 tackles, one pass defensed, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

McKinney recorded his first double-digit tackle game of the season and first since Week 12 of 2018. He and fellow inside linebacker Zach Cunningham are quite active tacklers and combined to record 26 takedowns in the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories