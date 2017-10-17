McKInney had a team-high eight tackles (seven solo) in a 33-17 win over Cleveland in Week 6.

The eight tackles were the most by McKinney since Week 1 when he was in on 11 stops. He should run away as the Texans' leading tackler, but has produced fewer per game this season relative to 2016. McKinney has 39 tackles over six games (6.5 per game) after averaging 8.1 last season.