Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Leads team in tackles
McKinney recorded 10 tackles (six solo) across 42 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Titans.
McKinney was all over the field Monday night, including a critical fourth-and-short stop in the second quarter. He leads the team with 80 total tackles and is playing in over 90 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps this season.
