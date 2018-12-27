McKinney (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

McKinney picked up a foot injury during a Week 16 loss to the Eagles, but played 71 percent of the defensive snaps, which is in line with his snap count over the past five games. Houston's defensive signal-caller has 100 combined tackles (60 solo) and a career-best six passes defensed through 15 games.

