Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Limited participant Wednesday
McKinney (foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
McKinney picked up a foot injury during a Week 16 loss to the Eagles, but played 71 percent of the defensive snaps, which is in line with his snap count over the past five games. Houston's defensive signal-caller has 100 combined tackles (60 solo) and a career-best six passes defensed through 15 games.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Notches interception in win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Leads team in tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Another busy Sunday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Reaches quarterback Sunday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Signs five-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...