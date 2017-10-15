Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Listed as active
McKinney (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
McKinney was only able to log a single limited practice Friday, but that will be enough for the Houston leading tackler to suit up for the Week 6 contest. With 31 stops and two sacks through the first five games, McKinney is a reasonable IDP option against an offense that struggles to move the ball and will be turning over the reigns to new starting quarterback Kevin Hogan this week.
