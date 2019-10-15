McKinney had four tackles and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

McKinney showed athleticism and hustle late in the first half when he dove between two Kansas City offensive linemen to wrestle a fumble recovery, which put the Texans' offense in business at the Chiefs' 3-yard line. One play later, Deshaun Watson scored a touchdown to put Houston on top at the break. The four tackles were a season low for McKinney, but the entire defense had subdued tackle numbers. That's because Kansas City ran just 46 offensive plays -- 30 that required tackle -- as Houston won the time of possession battle.