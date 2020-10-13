McKinney (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old was already ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season and is set to undergo shoulder surgery, so this was just a procedural move for the Texans. McKinney totaled 37 tackles in four games and remains under contract with Houston for next year.
