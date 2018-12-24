McKinney recorded four tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

McKinney's interception was the first of his career. He's been quality in pass coverage this year, totaling six passes defensed to go along with his interception after recorded just three passes defensed in his first-three seasons. Through 15 games he has 100 tackles (60 solo), including 1.5 sacks. McKinney and the Texans will face off against the Jaguars in Week 17.