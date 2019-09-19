Play

McKinney recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars.

McKinney now has 13 tackles (nine solo) in two games, along with one forced fumble. The fifth-year linebacker is a low-ceiling, high-floor option in IDP formats due to his reliability accumulating tackles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories