Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Notches seven tackles in win
McKinney recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars.
McKinney now has 13 tackles (nine solo) in two games, along with one forced fumble. The fifth-year linebacker is a low-ceiling, high-floor option in IDP formats due to his reliability accumulating tackles.
