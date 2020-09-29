McKinney made 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.
For a third straight week, McKinney has played less than 90 percent of the defensive snaps, but he's been a consistent contributor nonetheless. The sixth-year linebacker led the team in tackles and now has 28 total stops this season. He should be able to reach 100 tackles for the fourth time in five years.
