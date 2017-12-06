McKinney had seven tackles (five solo) and one sack against the Titans on Sunday.

The third-year pro hadn't posted a sack since Week 2, but his average of 6.2 tackles per game helps make up the difference. McKinney played all 54 defensive snaps Sunday, and since that is expected to keep up, he'll be due for more outings like Week 13.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories