Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Practices again Thursday
McKinney (concussion) was a full participant for Thursday's practice.
McKinney, who was a full participant for the second straight day, is progressing toward being available for the Texans' regular season finale at home against the Titans. The linebacker suffered a concussion Week 15 and did not practice or play Week 16.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Won't suit up Week 16•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Suffers concussion•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Totals seven tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Accounts for 11 stops•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Collects eight tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...