McKinney (concussion) was a full participant for Thursday's practice.

McKinney, who was a full participant for the second straight day, is progressing toward being available for the Texans' regular season finale at home against the Titans. The linebacker suffered a concussion Week 15 and did not practice or play Week 16.

