McKinney (undisclosed) practiced Friday after sitting out Houston's preseason opener Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien was typically evasive when discussing McKinney's condition, saying only that the linebacker sat out the game with "bumps and bruises." Rookie second-round pick Zach Cunningham started in place of McKinney and was back working with the second team Friday.

