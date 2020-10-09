McKinney (shoulder) was limited in practice all week and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

It's encouraging that McKinney didn't miss any practice time, but his final status won't be revealed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. McKinney ranks second on the team with 37 tackles through four games, and if he's forced to miss time, expect Tyrell Adams to step into the starting role.